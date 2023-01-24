Overzicht | Dit zijn alle genomineerden voor de Oscars

Met elf nominaties maakt de film Everything, everywhere all at once straks kans op de meeste Oscarbeeldjes. En met een beetje geluk is er straks ook een Belgische winnaar, want Close, de tweede langspeelfilm van Lukas Dhont, prijkt ook op de nominatielijst. Een overzicht van de 23 categorieën.
Beste film
- All quiet on the Western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- The banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything, everywhere all at once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top gun: Maverick
- Triangle of sadness
- Women talking
Beste internationale film
- All Quiet on the Western front (Duitsland)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentinië)
- Close (België)
- EO (Polen)
- An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl (Ierland)
Beste vrouwelijke hoofdrol
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything, everywhere all at once)
Beste mannelijke hoofdrol
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Beste regisseur
- Martin McDonagh (The banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything, everywhere all at once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of sadness)
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
- Angela Basset (Black Panther: Wakanda forever)
- Hong Chau (The whale)
- Kerry Condon (The banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, everywhere all at once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything, everywhere all at once)
Beste mannelijke bijrol
- Brendan Gleeson (The banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything, everywhere all at once)
Beste animatiefilm
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The sea beast
- Turning red
Beste documentairefilm
- All that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
Beste korte documentaire
- The elephant whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell effect
- Stranger at the gate
Beste originele nummer
- ‘Applause’ uit Tell it like a woman
- ‘Hold my hand’ uit Top gun: Maverick
- ‘Lift me up’ uit Black Panther: Wakanda forever
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ uit RRR
- ‘This is a life’ uit Everything, everywhere all at once
Beste originele muziek
- All quiet on the Western front, Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
- The banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
- Everything, everywhere all at once, Son Lux
- The Fabelmans, John Williams
Beste originele scenario
- The banshees of Inisherin, geschreven door Martin McDonagh
- Everything, everywhere all at once, geschreven door Daniel Kwan en Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans, geschreven door Steven Spielberg en Tony Kushner
- Tár, geschreven door Todd Field
- Triangle of sadness, geschreven door Ruben Ostlund
Beste bewerkte scenario
- All quiet on the Western front
- Glass onion: a knives out mystery
- Living
- Top gun: Maverick
- Women talking
Beste kostuumontwerp
- Mary Zophres (Babylon)
- Ruth Carter (Black Panther: Wakanda forever)
- Catherine Martin (Elvis)
- Shirley Kurata (Everything, everywhere all at once)
- Jenny Beavan (Mrs Harris goes to Paris)
Beste montage
- The banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything, everywhere all at once
- Tár
- Top gun: Maverick
Beste kortfilm
- An Irish goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Night ride
- The red suitcase
Beste geanimeerde kortfilm
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The flying sailor
- Ice merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Beste cinematograaf
- James Friend (All quiet on the Western front)
- Darius Khondji (Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths)
- Mandy Walker (Elvis)
- Roger Deakins (Empire of light)
- Florian Hoffmeister (Tár)
Beste visuele effecten
- All quiet on the Western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda forever
- Top gun: Maverick
Beste grime en haarstijl
- All quiet on the Western front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda forever
- Elvis
- The whale
Beste geluid
- All quiet on the Western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top gun: Maverick
Beste productieontwerp
- All quiet on the Western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans