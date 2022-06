Na de heisa met Kamila Valieva: minimumleeftijd in kunstschaatsen gaat omhoog

There will be no change for the season 2022/23, an increase to 16 years for the season 2023/24 and an increase to 17 years for the season 2024/25 and subsequent seasons.



Follow the live stream on https://t.co/uSt5Mhi4TB

Learn more about the ISU Congress https://t.co/9LOqhwDQl8 pic.twitter.com/Ce1ohp8igN