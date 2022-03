Bart Swings schaatst naar zilver op 5.000 meter in Wereldbekerfinale

2022 Olympic champion Nils van der Poel ???? finishes the season with yet another win ??



He tops the 5000m podium (6:08.815) and also takes the Long Distances World Cup crown ??



It's 5000m silver for Bart Swings ???? and Davide Ghiotto ???? takes bronze ?? #SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/S9bxy2AyLR