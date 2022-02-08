De uitreiking is dan wel met een maandje opgeschoven, maar ook dit jaar worden opnieuw Oscars uitgereikt. The power of the dogis met twaalf nominaties de grote favoriet, gevolgd door Dune dat tien nominaties binnenhaalde. De Belgische inzending Un monde heeft het niet gehaald.

De tien producties die straks kans maken op de titel beste film zijn Belfast, Coda, Don’t look up, Drive my car, Dune, King Richard,Licorice pizza, Nightmare alley, The power of the dog en West Side story.

Voor beste regie is met Jane Campion (The power of the dog) slechts één vrouw genomineerd, zij neemt het op tegen Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice pizza) en Steven Spielberg (West Side story). Campion is de eerste vrouw ooit met twee Oscarnominaties als regisseur, na haar eerdere nominatie voor The piano in 1994.

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The lost daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel mother), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) en Kristen Stewart (Spencer) zijn genomineerd in de categorie beste actrice. Voor beste acteur wordt het één van deze vijf: Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick tick… boom!), Will Smith (King Richard) en Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth).

Eerste nominatie voor Bhutan

De Belgische film Un monde van regisseuse Laura Wandel is niet geselecteerd in de categorie Oscar voor beste internationale film. Maken wel kans op die prijs: Drive my car (Japan), Flee (Denemarken), The hand of god (Italië), Lunana: a yak in the classroom (Bhutan)en The worst person in the world (Noorwegen). Het is overigens de eerste nominatie voor Bhutan op de Oscars.

Met twaalf nominaties is The power of the dog de topfavoriet voor de Oscars. Dune volgt met tien, maar dat is hoofdzakelijk dankzij de technische categorieën, zo heeft de film geen enkele nominatie voor regisseur of acteurs. West Side story en Belfast volgen met zeven nominaties elk, met ook hier geen genomineerde hoofdrolspelers.

Wie de grote winnaar wordt, weten we op 27 maart, wanneer de 94ste Oscarceremonie plaatsvindt in Los Angeles.

De genomineerden in andere categorieën

Acteur in een bijrol : Ciaran Hinds ( Belfast ), Troy Kotsur ( Coda ), Jesse Plemons ( The power of the dog ), J.K. Simmons ( Being the Ricardos ) en Kodi Smitt-McPhee ( The power of the dog )

: Ciaran Hinds ( ), Troy Kotsur ( ), Jesse Plemons ( ), J.K. Simmons ( ) en Kodi Smitt-McPhee ( ) Actrice in een bijrol : Jessie Buckley ( The lost daughter ), Ariana Debose ( West Side story ), Judi Dench ( Belfast ), Kirsten Dunst ( The power of the dog ) en Aunjanue Ellis ( King Richard )

: Jessie Buckley ( ), Ariana Debose ( ), Judi Dench ( ), Kirsten Dunst ( ) en Aunjanue Ellis ( ) Scenario (origineel) : Belfast , Don’t look up , King Richard , Licorice pizza en The worst person in the world

: , , , en Scenario (bewerkt) : Coda , Drive my car , Dune , The lost daughter en The power of the dog

: , , , en Kostuums : Cruella , Cyrano , Dune , Nightmare Alley en West Side story

: , , , en Geluid : B elfast , Dune , No time to die , The power of the dog en West Side story

: , , , en Soundtrack : Don’t look up , Dune , Encanto , Parallel mothers en The power of the dog

: , , , en Song : ‘Be alive’ (King Richard), ‘Dos Oruguitas’ (Encanto), ‘ Down to joy’ (Belfast), ‘No time to die’ (No time to die) en ‘Somehow you do’ (Four good days)

‘Be alive’ ‘Dos Oruguitas’ Down to joy’ ‘No time to die’ ‘Somehow you do’ Documentaire : Ascension, Attica, Flee, Summer of soul en Writing with fire

Kortfilm (animatie) : Affairs of the art , Bestia , Boxballet , Robin Robin en The windshield wiper

: , , , en Kortfilm (live action) : Ala Kachuu - Take and run , The dress , The long goodbye , On my mind en Please hold

: , , , en Kortfilm (documentaire) : Audible , Lead me home , The queen of basketball , Three songs for Benazir en When we were bullies

: , , , en Animatie : Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The machines en Raya and the last dragon

en Productiedesign : Dune , Nightmare alley , The power of the dog , The tragedy of Macbeth en West Side story

: , , , en Fotografie : Dune , Nightmare alley , The power of the dog , The tragedy of Macbeth en West Side story

: , , , en Effecten : Dune , Free guy , No time to die , Shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings en Spider-man: no way home

: , , , en Montage : Don’t look up , Dune , King Richard , The power of the dog en Tick, tick...boom!

: , , , en Make-up: Coming 2 America, Cruella, Dune, The eyes of Tammy Faye en House of Gucci