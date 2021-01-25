Ons land gelooft in waterstof, maar is dat verstandig?

Ons land krijgt 5,95 miljard euro uit het Europees herstelplan om onze economie na corona weer op de rails te krijgen. Heel wat geld daarvan wil ons land investeren in waterstof, want België is een koploper op dit vlak. Waarom?

Van Hilde Crevits over Frans Timmermans tot Joe Biden: politici zingen de lofzang over waterstof, en noemen het de sleutel tot klimaatneutraliteit in 2050. Is waterstof echt de oplossing voor ons klimaat, of is het vooral een hype?

