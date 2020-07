Kim Clijsters moet invallen, maar wordt verkozen tot ‘Player of the Match’ en wint drie duels op één dag

#WTT2020: @GuaranteedRate Player of the Match @Clijsterskim chatted with @NickGismondi after @NYEmpireTennis swept ?? the @VegasRollersWTT, 25-17. She talks about being subbed in down 3-1 in women's singles and coming back to win, the team she wouldn't trade for the ?? and more! pic.twitter.com/hm788sxIoB