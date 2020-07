Michelle Obama kiest haar man als eerste gast voor podcast

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited to kick off my podcast on Wednesday—with Barack as my very first guest! We’ll be talking about our connections to our communities, particularly what our responsibilities are in this current moment. Throughout this first season, I’ll be having more conversations like this one with the people closest to me. My mother and brother stop by, as does my friend and mentor, Valerie Jarrett. You’ll also hear from many of my girlfriends, the women who’ve always been there with a shoulder to lean on, a perspective to think about, or simply an open line to vent to. In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are. And I hope the #MichelleObamaPodcast can be a place for you all to dig deeper inside your own lives and relationships, and start up some of these conversations with one another as well. I can’t wait for you all to listen starting on 7/29!