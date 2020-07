Nigeriaanse balletdanser (11) toont kunsten: ‘Dansen is een deel van mijn leven’

View this post on Instagram

Student spotlight week. Meet primary ballet 2 student Ebube Uchechukwu! He started dancing at the Leap of Dance Academy at age 7 in February, 2020. Just this year. With just nearly four months of Dance training under our tutelage he has progressed so much. Watch this space for more about Ebube. . Costume - @travelingtutusinc 📷 -@leapofdanceacademy . #boysprogram #maleballet #balletart #blackboyscandance #student #boyballetclass #class #joy #balletdancer ##boysdance #love #dance #maleballetteacher #blackboys #student #spotlight #week #nigerianballetschool #leapofdanceacademy #vocationalballetschool #travelingtutusincnigeria