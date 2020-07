Creatief directeur van Ann Demeulemeester stapt op

View this post on Instagram

Today was my last day at Ann Demeulemeester From the deepest of my heart, I would like to thank all the teams, I have worked so closely with, over the past 10 years With a special thought for Mirjam, Basje, Florent, Satu, Anne, Martijn, Michèle, Robbie, Carl and Bram — we have been a family I am particularly proud that, one collection after another, the House of Ann Demeulemeester has embraced some pressing challenges of our society, especially addressing the questions of gender and diversity “I was red with love” Sébastien