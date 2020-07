Jane Fonda gezicht van eerste duurzame collectie Gucci

View this post on Instagram

Uncovering the new #GucciArtWall in Shanghai featuring Academy Award-winning actress, producer, author, activist and founder of #FireDrillFriday @janefonda in the #GucciOffTheGrid campaign. The new collection by @alessandro_michele designed for those mindful of their environmental impact. The campaign is shot by photographer and director #HarmonyKorine with creative direction by #AlessandroMichele and art direction by @christophersimmonds. Shop the collection through link in bio and discover @gucciequilibrium, the House’s commitments and actions to reduce its environmental footprint and protect nature, while supporting people’s rights and championing inclusivity and respect, so that everyone in the global #GucciCommunity is free to express their authentic, diverse selves. @alessandro_michele #AlessandroMichele #JaneFonda