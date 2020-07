Modejournaliste Suzy Menkes vertrekt bij ‘Vogue’

View this post on Instagram

After six years at Conde´ Nast, I will be leaving in October, after attending and reporting on the next season of shows, whether physical or virtual. I have often said that change is the essence of fashion. How true that is! After a career at the Herald Tribune and New York Times, I joined Conde´ Nast in 2014, leaping into the digital world. During my time at Vogue, I have enjoyed seeing the evolution and development of the fashion and creative industry - from reporting on shows and posting here on Instagram, to organising and running some of the greatest conferences and events. I have enjoyed every moment of my time as Editor, Vogue International, and I am proud of everything I have achieved at the company. I am grateful to all the industry insiders I have worked with, and of course my entire team at Conde´ Nast, especially Adrian Ting @a_j_ting and Natasha Cowan @tashonfash, who have worked with me for ten years. And I am grateful to those who follow my Instagram, and those who listen to my new podcast series. The current global situation has given me - and all of us - pause for reflection. And so it is time for a new adventure, which I look forward to with excitement. I will continue to write, post, record, and bring together the industry - watch this space (and SuzyMenkes.com) for the next stage of my career! And there may be a book or two with my 30 years of photos and diaries... P.S: the latest episode of my podcast is linked in bio and I look forward to sharing my reports from Couture next week.