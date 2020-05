The Kooples duidt Belgische stilist aan als creatief directeur

We are delighted to introduce you to our new Artistic Director: @tom_van_dorpe! Tom is known for his rare combination of image-making and brand-building skills, honed throughout his career as a leading stylist and creative consultant for some of the biggest names in fashion, culture and music. Welcome to #TheKooplesFamily Tom!

