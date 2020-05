Franse modeveiling brengt meer dan 130.000 euro op in strijd tegen corona

?? a thousand thanks to all the bidders and fashion designers who permitted to raise in 3 days 131.464 euros for the French healthcare givers ?? thank you all again for your generosity, the proceeds of this sale will be used in a few days to buy medical supplies for French hospitals (masks, echographs). ?? A special and huge thanks to @sarahandelman @nsantiweil @lucienpages @lounahumbert @margauxdague @yorgotloupas for their time, generosity and help to build this auction in only 2 weeks ??

A post shared by La Mode s’engage (@lamodesengage) on May 5, 2020 at 11:16am PDT