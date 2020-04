Vogue vervangt model door rode roos van Irving Penn

Introducing our special June/July issue of Vogue, which features on its cover an unpublished (and breathtaking) photograph—Rose ‘Colour Wonder,’ 1970—by Irving Penn. “I don’t think I am alone in wishing for a little bit of hope right now,” Anna Wintour writes in her editor’s letter. “It’s a brave act to optimistically consider the future—but that’s the kind of bravery we need now more than ever.” Tap the link in our bio to see our June/July portfolio, #VoguePostcardsfromHome—which was commissioned, designed, and produced entirely remotely–as well as to read Wintour’s full editor’s letter. Above: Irving Penn, Rose, ‘Colour Wonder,’ London, 1970. © The Irving Penn Foundation.

