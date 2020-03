Rinus Van de Velde en Willy Vanderperre maken samen cover voor Vogue

Today we are thrilled to introduce you to our special Collector's Issue, made through a unique collaboration between the renowned Belgian artists photographer @WillyVanDerPerre and artist @RinusVanDeVelde. Argentinian top model @Micarganaraz graces the cover in a SS20 @Versace look. We sat down with talented women like Dutch singer and feminist @MerolMusic about unapologetically speaking up through art and stylist of the stars @KarlaWelchStylist for whom fashion and politics are always connected. @GwynethPaltrow shares her secrets to her success with Vogue. In this April issue you will also find an exclusive @deBijenkorf Special to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the iconic Dutch department store with inspiring interviews and trend specials. Tap our link in bio to discover the brand new Collector's Issue, that is with subscribers today, in stores Thursday March 5th and available to order online now. Photography @WillyVanderperre Artwork @RinusVanDeVelde Styling @IljaDeWeerdt Make-up @LynseyAlexander Hair @AnthonyTurnerHair Manicure @AnatoleRainey

