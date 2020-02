Belgische modeontwerper Olivier Theyskens gaat opnieuw couture maken

OLIVIER THEYSKENS NAMED ARTISTIC DIRECTOR OF AZZARO The House of Azzaro is delighted to announce the appointment of the Franco-Belgian designer Olivier Theyskens as Artistic Director. He is now in charge of the Brand’s Couture collections and Ready-to-Wear lines for Women and Men. “I am excited, thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity of bringing my vision to this legendary, iconoclastic House, for which freedom and pleasure remain ever-as-contemporary founding values. I would like to carry on this atypical universe through my collections while infusing them with my own perspective” @OlivierTheyskens #azzarocouture #azzaroateliers #azzaroparis #instacouture #pfw #hautecouture artisticdirector #oliviertheyskens

A post shared by AZZARO • maison de couture (@azzaro_official) on Feb 5, 2020 at 10:10pm PST