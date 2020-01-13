Op zondag 9 februari is het zover, dan wordt voor de 92e keer de Oscars uitgereikt. Vier films hebben tien of meer nominaties gekregen: The Irishman, Once upon a time, Joker en 1917. De Belgische kortfilm ‘Une soeur’ van Delphine Girard, een psychologische thriller met Veerle Baetens, is genomineerd voor een Oscar in de categorie beste kortfilm.
Ook dit jaar zal er geen officiële presentator zijn op de uitreiking van de Academy Awards, ofwel de Oscars. De organisatie trekt daarmee de lijn door van de laatste editie. Toen was aanvankelijk de komiek Kevin Hart gevraagd om de show te hosten. Maar die trok zich kort voor de uitreiking terug nadat hij felle kritiek had gekregen op homofobe opmerkingen en grappen. Als noodgreep besliste de organisatie toen om geen vervanger te zoeken en de show door verschillende mensen aan elkaar te laten praten. Dat beviel zo goed dat het op zondag 9 februari opnieuw zal gebeuren.
Beste film
Ford v ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little women
Marriage story
1917
Once upon a time ... in Hollywood
Beste regisseur
The Irishman - Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
1917 - Sam Mendes
Once upon a time ... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho
Beste actrice
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little women
Charliez Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
Cathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little romen)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Beste acteur
Antonio Banderas - Pain and glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The two popes
Beste mannelijke bijrol
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful day in the neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The two popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishmen)
Joe Pesci (The Irishmen)
Brad Pitt (Once upon a time ... in Hollywood)
Best original screenplay
Knives out - Rian Johnson
Marriage story - Noah Baumbach
1917 - Sam Mendes en Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once upon a time ... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
Parasite - Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
Jojo rabbit - Taika Waitit
Joker - Phillips & Scott Silver
Little women - Greta Gerwig
The two popes - Anthony McCarten
Beste kostuums
The Irishmen
Jojo rabbit
Joker
Little women
One upon a time ... in Hollywood
Beste nummer
'I can't let you throw yourself away' - Toy story 4
'(I'm gonna) love me again' - Rocketman
'I'm standing with you' - Breakthrough
'Into the unknown' - Frozen II
'Stand up' - Harriet
Best animated feature
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy story 4
Beste make-up en haar
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of evil
1917
Beste visuele effecten
Avengers: endgame
The Irishman
The lion king
1917
Star wars: the rise of skywalker
Beste cinematografie
The Irishman
Joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time ... in Hollywood
Beste montage
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo rabbit
1917
Once upon a time ... in Hollywood
Parasite
Beste internationale film
Corpus Christi- Polen
Honeyland- Noord-Macedonië
Les misérables - France
Pain and glory - Spain
Parasite - South Korea
Best documentary short
In the absence
Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis superman
Walk run cha-cha
Beste documentaire
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honeyland
Beste live action short
Brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighbor's window
Saria
A sister
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Beste filmmuziek
Joker
Little women
Marriage story
1917
Star wars: the rise of skywalker
Beste sound mixing
Ad astra
For v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a time ... in Hollywood
Beste sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a time ... in Hollywood
Star Wars: The rise op skywalker