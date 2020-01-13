Op zondag 9 februari is het zover, dan wordt voor de 92e keer de Oscars uitgereikt. Vier films hebben tien of meer nominaties gekregen: The Irishman, Once upon a time, Joker en 1917. De Belgische kortfilm ‘Une soeur’ van Delphine Girard, een psychologische thriller met Veerle Baetens, is genomineerd voor een Oscar in de categorie beste kortfilm.

Ook dit jaar zal er geen officiële presentator zijn op de uitreiking van de Academy Awards, ofwel de Oscars. De organisatie trekt daarmee de lijn door van de laatste editie. Toen was aanvankelijk de komiek Kevin Hart gevraagd om de show te hosten. Maar die trok zich kort voor de uitreiking terug nadat hij felle kritiek had gekregen op homofobe opmerkingen en grappen. Als noodgreep besliste de organisatie toen om geen vervanger te zoeken en de show door verschillende mensen aan elkaar te laten praten. Dat beviel zo goed dat het op zondag 9 februari opnieuw zal gebeuren.

Beste film

Ford v ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little women

Marriage story

1917

Once upon a time ... in Hollywood

Beste regisseur

The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once upon a time ... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

Beste actrice

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little women

Charliez Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol

Cathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little romen)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Beste acteur

Antonio Banderas - Pain and glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The two popes

Beste mannelijke bijrol

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful day in the neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The two popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishmen)

Joe Pesci (The Irishmen)

Brad Pitt (Once upon a time ... in Hollywood)

Best original screenplay

Knives out - Rian Johnson

Marriage story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes en Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a time ... in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo rabbit - Taika Waitit

Joker - Phillips & Scott Silver

Little women - Greta Gerwig

The two popes - Anthony McCarten

Beste kostuums

The Irishmen

Jojo rabbit

Joker

Little women

One upon a time ... in Hollywood

Beste nummer

'I can't let you throw yourself away' - Toy story 4

'(I'm gonna) love me again' - Rocketman

'I'm standing with you' - Breakthrough

'Into the unknown' - Frozen II

'Stand up' - Harriet

Best animated feature

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy story 4

Beste make-up en haar

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of evil

1917

Beste visuele effecten

Avengers: endgame

The Irishman

The lion king

1917

Star wars: the rise of skywalker

Beste cinematografie

The Irishman

Joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time ... in Hollywood

Beste montage

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo rabbit

1917

Once upon a time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

Beste internationale film

Corpus Christi- Polen

Honeyland- Noord-Macedonië

Les misérables - France

Pain and glory - Spain

Parasite - South Korea

Best documentary short

In the absence

Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis superman

Walk run cha-cha

Beste documentaire

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honeyland

Beste live action short

Brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighbor's window

Saria

A sister

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Beste filmmuziek

Joker

Little women

Marriage story

1917

Star wars: the rise of skywalker

Beste sound mixing

Ad astra

For v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once upon a time ... in Hollywood

Beste sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once upon a time ... in Hollywood

Star Wars: The rise op skywalker