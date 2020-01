Sofie Lenaerts is eerste Belgische die hoogste berg van elk continent heeft beklommen

These are my top 3 favorite mountains. Mount Denali for the incredible scenery. Gasherbrums II learned me so much from failures. It was the best motivation ever to go explore my limits. Khan Tengri à solo expedition where I learned to have patience and how to use perseverance. But most of all, these mountains showed me the value of friendship, for the best friend you will ever have, is the friend standing next to you on the mountain. #climbing #berghaus #sevensummits #mountaineering #alpinism #explore #ietsvooréén

A post shared by Sofie Lenaerts (@8000unlimited) on Dec 12, 2019 at 12:27am PST