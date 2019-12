Raf Simons onthult samenwerking met The XX

Our capsule collection with @rafsimons will be available in stores next week on December 12th. It’s such an honour to collaborate with a hero of ours to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of our first album release. We loved Raf’s idea of linking the collaboration to an aspect of his latest collection, patches. This sense of DIY with clothes is something that reminded us a lot of when we were teenagers, the nostalgia of that really links in with the memories we have of making our first record. The collection includes patches, pins, t-shirt and a cap. 2 very limited sets of patches are available for preorder on our website today, we hope you’ll enjoy pinning or sewing them on your favourite clothes. xx the xx Raf Simons / The xx will be available Dec 12th at: @ssense / @antoniolieu / @midwest_official / @doverstreetmarketginza / @galerieslafayettechampselysees / @kuznetskymost20 / @joycehk / @galleriadept Photographs by @willyvanderperre Styling by #olivierrizzo @rafsimons @systemmagazine

