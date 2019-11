Versace laat iconische jurk niet zomaar kopiëren

Versace is taking on notorious copycat Fashion Nova for selling “deliberate copies and imitations of [its] most famous and recognizable designs, marks, symbols and other protected elements” – from its famed black and gold Barocco print to the “Jungle Print” dress that Jennifer Lopez made famous in 2000 – in an attempt to “exploit the popularity and renown of #Versace’s signature designs, and to trade on [its] valuable goodwill and business reputation in order to drive profits and sales to line Fashion Nova’s pockets.” •• Full article on site. Link in bio.

A post shared by TFL (@thefashionlaw) on Nov 26, 2019 at 7:29am PST