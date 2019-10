Modeontwerpster Sophia Kokosalaki overleden

A beautiful human being has been taken from this world. Sophia Kokosalaki - a brilliant and hugely talented designer who reinvented drape and Greek craft into exquisite high fashion. The pieces you gave me are hugely cherished now, and forever. Wish I had seen more of you. ?? Sending love to friends and family.

