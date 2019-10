Bar in New York heeft plots dure kunst aan muur

#Repost @yuki_terase ··· ????‍?? Introducing our cover lot of the season? ? Who can express anger, sadness, darkness and cuteness all at the same time and yet all beautifully and equally balanced better than Nara?? ? Created right after his return to Japan after 12 years in Germany, “Knife Behind Back” (2000) is the largest canvas work ever to appear at auctions. And simply, one of the best works to ever appear at auctions. ? ? Is she actually holding a knife or pretending? Is she our modern day Jeanne D’Arc in this corrupted and violent world?? ? Come see the monumental masterpiece and decide for yourself— unveiling in Seoul on September 16.? ? Yoshitomo Nara? Knife Behind Back? 2000? signed, titled and dated 2000 on the reverse acrylic on canvas? 234 by 208 cm. 921⁄8 by 817⁄8 in.? Estimate Upon Request? ? Offered @sothebys ? Hong Kong, October 6th? Contemporary Art Evening Sale? ? #yoshitomonara? #sothebyscontemporary

A post shared by Art Direct (@art.direct) on Sep 11, 2019 at 5:50am PDT