Titel beste bar ter wereld verhuist van Londen naar New York

This is an industry of dreamers, artists and artisans. We truly feel so grateful to be surrounded by these people and be able to call them our peers. Those who have chosen to pursue their passion, and their dreams, over all else. Ironically it’s called the hospitality industry, but for those that live it, it often feels anything but hospitable. It’s hard work. But it’s these amazing staff, their stories, their passion, that inspires us to continue to grow, and be better every day. Whether you’ve only visited Dante once, or you have worked with us from the beginning, we’re all family. Thank you for believing in our dream, and joining us on this wild journey. What a night. What a hangover. We are so grateful for this recognition ?? @50bestbars

