Groen is het nieuwe zwart: het defilé wordt klimaatneutraal

Revealed: The #BurberrySpringSummer20 runway show space. Set in the heart of west London Watch the show live on Instagram, 16 September at 5pm BST #BurberryShow #LFW #ReBurberry We are proud that the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 show has been certified as carbon neutral. We have offset our impacts, such as the flights of guests travelling to London specifically for the show and the build and production of the event, through VSC-certified REDD+ projects which prevent deforestation and conserve tropical rainforest in the Brazilian Amazon

A post shared by Burberry (@burberry) on Sep 16, 2019 at 6:53am PDT