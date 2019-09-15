Sam Smith wil aangesproken worden met ‘hen’

Sam Smith noemt zichzelf voortaan non-binair. 'Na een leven van oorlog met mijn gender, heb ik besloten om mezelf te omarmen als wie ik ben. Langs binnen en langs buiten', schreef de 27-jarige zanger bij de aankondiging op Instagram.
'Jij bent gewoon jij. Een mengeling van allerlei dingen, je bent je eigen creatie. Zo zie ik het. Ik ben man noch vrouw, ik denk dat ik ergens tusenin zweef. Ik wil gewoon zichtbaar en open zijn.' Smith zegt ook te begrijpen dat er nog veel fouten zullen worden gemaakt tegen zijn vraag, maar 'probeer het gewoon'.
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ? after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x