Natalia zwanger van eerste kind

Natalia (38) is zwanger van haar eerste kind. Dat maakte de zangeres vrijdag zelf bekend op Instagram.
‘Baby loading….34 procent’, staat op de buik van Natalia te lezen. ‘De beslissing werd gemaakt uit liefde, met liefde en plots….poef! Plots gebeurde er magie. Ik heb nog nooit iets meegemaakt dat zo voorbestemd lijkt als dit. We zullen van elke stap genieten. Ik ben zo blij dat ik in staat ben om een kind te dragen. Ik waardeer mijn lichaam en zal ervan blijven genieten.’
De zangeres is sinds eind vorig jaar samen met Frederik Binst.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
A decision made in love, with love...and ‘poof’!! Suddenly, magic happens... I really never experienced anything more ‘meant to be’ than this... there’s excitement all over the place, while we enjoy every step of the way in full conciousness. ?? I cherish the ability to carry a child...and this is an occasion to appreciate and keep loving my female body...???? #newlife #friday13 #luckynumber #expecting #march2020 #love #littlewonder #13weeksand5days #pregnant #exciting #happy #scaredtoosometimes #newera #babyloading #ourbaby #lovebaby #startofsomethingnew #leftwithabang #camebackpregnant #intheoven #madeonholiday #happiness #sagittarius #pisces #prouddaddy @binstfrederik Pics taken by @eyckmansarlette
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
If you could measure happiness and love, the answer would be 14... weeks ?? We are the architects of our own little miracle #pregnant #proudfather #sexymommy #love #happiness #14weeks #saggitarius #pisces #illbebackpregnant?? #2020 #nothingbutlove #madeonholiday ??????