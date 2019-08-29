Alexis Sanchez volgt Romelu Lukaku en wordt door Manchester United uitgeleend aan Inter

Vorig seizoen werd Alexis Sanchez fel geplaagd door blessures, en toch bleef hij nog regelmatig zijn minuten maken. Voor United kwam de Chileen uiteindelijk 45 keer in actie verspreid over anderhalf jaar, maar hij maakte vooral carrière bij Arsenal (166 wedstrijden) en Barcelona (141 wedstrijden). Sanchez, 30 intussen, is ook 130-voudig Chileens international.

We can confirm that Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan until 30 June 2020. We wish @Alexis_Sanchez the best of luck in Italy. pic.twitter.com/DdcRQRoEMk