Guy Verhofstadt: '
Guy Verhofstadt Foto: Reuters

De zet van Boris Johnson om het Britse parlement tijdelijk op te schorten, wordt op applaus onthaald door Amerikaans president Trump. Maar niet iedereen is zo positief over de tactiek van de Britse premier.

Johnson wordt gesteund door president Trump, die hem ‘a great one’, noemt op Twitter. ‘Het zal moeilijk zijn voor Corbyn om een motie van wantrouwen in te dienen, want Jonhson is exact was het VK nodig heeft’, vindt hij.

Ook Guy Verhofstadt, lid van het Europees Parlement, reageerde reeds op de zet van Boris Johnson. Hij was echter een stuk minder positief gestemd en merkte op dat ‘Taking back control’ er volgens hem nog nooit zo sinister heeft uitgezien.

Nathalie Loiseau, lid van het Europees parlement en voormalig Frans minister voor Europese Zaken, is ook bijzonder kritisch voor de schorsing. ‘Het Verenigd Koninkrijk beweegt niet enkel richting een no-deal-Nrexit, maar wordt nu ook een no-debate-Brexit’, aldus Loiseau.

 