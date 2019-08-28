De zet van Boris Johnson om het Britse parlement tijdelijk op te schorten, wordt op applaus onthaald door Amerikaans president Trump. Maar niet iedereen is zo positief over de tactiek van de Britse premier.

Johnson wordt gesteund door president Trump, die hem ‘a great one’, noemt op Twitter. ‘Het zal moeilijk zijn voor Corbyn om een motie van wantrouwen in te dienen, want Jonhson is exact was het VK nodig heeft’, vindt hij.

Would be very hard for Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain’s Labour Party, to seek a no-confidence vote against New Prime Minister Boris Johnson, especially in light of the fact that Boris is exactly what the U.K. has been looking for, & will prove to be “a great one!” Love U.K. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 augustus 2019

Ook Guy Verhofstadt, lid van het Europees Parlement, reageerde reeds op de zet van Boris Johnson. Hij was echter een stuk minder positief gestemd en merkte op dat ‘Taking back control’ er volgens hem nog nooit zo sinister heeft uitgezien.

"Taking back control" has never looked so sinister. As a fellow parliamentarian, my solidarity with those fighting for their voices to be heard.



Suppressing debate on profound choices is unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU - UK relationship.https://t.co/NyCoLA8nFe — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) 28 augustus 2019

Nathalie Loiseau, lid van het Europees parlement en voormalig Frans minister voor Europese Zaken, is ook bijzonder kritisch voor de schorsing. ‘Het Verenigd Koninkrijk beweegt niet enkel richting een no-deal-Nrexit, maar wordt nu ook een no-debate-Brexit’, aldus Loiseau.