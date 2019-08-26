Magazine publiceert foto van verkeerd zwart topmodel

Het Australische WHO Magazine heeft een foto van Flavia Lazarus gepubliceerd bij een artikel over het Zuid-Soedanees-Australisch model Adut Akech (19). Pijnlijk, omdat Akech in het interview net getuigt over de problemen die mensen met een andere huidskleur nog steeds ervaren.

In het interview spreekt Akech openhartig over haar ervaringen in de modewereld en de attitude tegenover mensen met een andere huidskleur. Akech wil een gesprek starten over hoe mensen naar vluchtelingen kijken, zelf kwam ze in 2008 in Australië terecht. Daarvoor woonde ze in een vluchtelingenkamp in Kenia, waar ze vanuit Zuid-Soedan naartoe vluchtte met haar gezin.

Het model liet via Instagram weten erg aangedaan te zijn door de fout, ‘dit is een wake-up call voor de industrie’, vindt ze. ‘Ik ben kwaad, verdrietig en ik vind het erg onrespectvol wat er gebeurde’, schrijft ze. ‘Het is onaanvaardbaar en er zijn geen excuses voor, onder geen enkele omstandigheden.’ Akech voelt zich niet alleen persoonlijk onrespectvol behandeld, ze vindt dat haar volledige ras iets tekort is gedaan. ‘Het is belangrijk, net omdat ik er ook over sprak in het interview. Het artikel schiet nu zijn doel voorbij, mensen zijn onwetend en kleingeestig als ze denken dat alle Afrikaanse mensen er hetzelfde uitzien’, vindt ze. ‘Ik denk niet dat dit zou gebeurd zijn bij een blank model.’

Toch is Akech niet kwaad op het magazine zelf. ‘Mijn doel is niet om hen de grond in te boren, ze hebben zich persoonlijk verontschuldigd bij mij’, schrijft ze nog. ‘We moeten het gesprek aangaan waarom dit kon gebeuren, want het heeft diepe sporen nagelaten bij mij. Australië heeft nog heel wat werk voor de boeg’, vindt ze.

Het magazine WHO heeft zich geëxcuseerd bij zowel Adut Akech als bij Flavia Lazarus. Ook het persbureau van Melbourne Fashion Week bood excuses aan. De fout zou administratief geweest zijn, en onopzettelijk.

Van vluchtelingenkamp tot de catwalk

Akech brak in 2017 door toen ze in Parijs een show liep voor Yves Saint Laurent. Het model is ondertussen geen kleine garnaal meer in de modewereld, ze is één van de vrouwen die Meghan Markle eigenhandig koos om op de cover van Vogue te staan toen ze gasthoofdredacteur was. Akech stond ook solo op de cover van Vogue in Japan en Duitsland, en werkte voor grote modehuizen waaronder Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Prada, Valentino, Chanel en Burberry. Ze liep ook mee in de laatste modeshow van Karl Lagerfeld en werd door hem gekozen om in 2017 zijn show af te sluiten, gekleed in een bruidsjurk. Ze is pas de tweede zwarte vrouw die dat voor elkaar kreeg, de eerste was Alek Wek.

Eind vorig jaar werd ze door ­experts verkozen tot ­Model of the Year. Ze volgde zo onder meer Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah en Gigi Hadid op.