Magazine publiceert foto van verkeerd zwart topmodel

Het Australische WHO Magazine heeft een foto van Flavia Lazarus gepubliceerd bij een artikel over het Zuid-Soedanees-Australisch model Adut Akech (19). Pijnlijk, omdat Akech in het interview net getuigt over de problemen die mensen met een andere huidskleur nog steeds ervaren.
In het interview spreekt Akech openhartig over haar ervaringen in de modewereld en de attitude tegenover mensen met een andere huidskleur. Akech wil een gesprek starten over hoe mensen naar vluchtelingen kijken, zelf kwam ze in 2008 in Australië terecht. Daarvoor woonde ze in een vluchtelingenkamp in Kenia, waar ze vanuit Zuid-Soedan naartoe vluchtte met haar gezin.
Het model liet via Instagram weten erg aangedaan te zijn door de fout, ‘dit is een wake-up call voor de industrie’, vindt ze. ‘Ik ben kwaad, verdrietig en ik vind het erg onrespectvol wat er gebeurde’, schrijft ze. ‘Het is onaanvaardbaar en er zijn geen excuses voor, onder geen enkele omstandigheden.’ Akech voelt zich niet alleen persoonlijk onrespectvol behandeld, ze vindt dat haar volledige ras iets tekort is gedaan. ‘Het is belangrijk, net omdat ik er ook over sprak in het interview. Het artikel schiet nu zijn doel voorbij, mensen zijn onwetend en kleingeestig als ze denken dat alle Afrikaanse mensen er hetzelfde uitzien’, vindt ze. ‘Ik denk niet dat dit zou gebeurd zijn bij een blank model.’
I’ve have given some deep thoughts the past few days on how to approach this situation that isn’t sitting well with me. For those who are not aware, last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl. This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay. This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same. I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model. My aim for this post is not to bash Who Magazine -they have apologised to me directly - but I feel like I need to express publicly how I feel. This has deeply affected me and we need to start an important conversation that needs to happen. I’m sure that I’m not the first person that’s experienced this and it needs to stop. I’ve been called by the name of another models who happens to be of the same Ethnicity, I find it very ignorant, rude and disrespectful towards both of us simply because we know that this doesn’t happen with white models. I want this to be somewhat of a wake up call to people within the industry it’s not OK and you need to do better. Big publications need to make sure that they fact check things before publishing them especially when its real stories and interviews and not just some made up rumors. To those who work at shows and shoots it’s important that you don’t mix up models names. Australia you’ve a lot of work to do and you’ve got to do better and that goes to the rest of the industry
Toch is Akech niet kwaad op het magazine zelf. ‘Mijn doel is niet om hen de grond in te boren, ze hebben zich persoonlijk verontschuldigd bij mij’, schrijft ze nog. ‘We moeten het gesprek aangaan waarom dit kon gebeuren, want het heeft diepe sporen nagelaten bij mij. Australië heeft nog heel wat werk voor de boeg’, vindt ze.
Het magazine WHO heeft zich geëxcuseerd bij zowel Adut Akech als bij Flavia Lazarus. Ook het persbureau van Melbourne Fashion Week bood excuses aan. De fout zou administratief geweest zijn, en onopzettelijk.
Van vluchtelingenkamp tot de catwalk
Akech brak in 2017 door toen ze in Parijs een show liep voor Yves Saint Laurent. Het model is ondertussen geen kleine garnaal meer in de modewereld, ze is één van de vrouwen die Meghan Markle eigenhandig koos om op de cover van Vogue te staan toen ze gasthoofdredacteur was. Akech stond ook solo op de cover van Vogue in Japan en Duitsland, en werkte voor grote modehuizen waaronder Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Prada, Valentino, Chanel en Burberry. Ze liep ook mee in de laatste modeshow van Karl Lagerfeld en werd door hem gekozen om in 2017 zijn show af te sluiten, gekleed in een bruidsjurk. Ze is pas de tweede zwarte vrouw die dat voor elkaar kreeg, de eerste was Alek Wek.
Eind vorig jaar werd ze door experts verkozen tot Model of the Year. Ze volgde zo onder meer Ashley Graham, Adwoa Aboah en Gigi Hadid op.