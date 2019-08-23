Nadat hij in mei al zijn contract bij Katusha-Alpecin liet ontbinden, hangt de Duitse sprinter zijn fiets nu definitief aan de haak. ‘Ik heb elke motivatie verloren om mezelf nog verder te kwellen op de fiets’, zegt Kittel (31) aan ‘Der Spiegel’.

Tijdens zijn break weg van de fiets is Kittel meer en meer gaan beseffen wat hij miste tijdens zijn carrière, zegt hij aan het Duitse weekblad. ‘Familie, vrienden, alles schoot erbij in. Voeg daarbij de constante vermoeidheid en de routine. Ik ben steeds meer gaan beseffen hoeveel levenskwaliteit ik verloor.’

De 31-jarige sprinter wordt ook voor het eerst vader. Zijn vriendin, de Nederlandse ex-volleybalster Tess von Piekartz, moet in november bevallen. Het vaderschap valt volgens hem niet te combineren met een leven als wielrenner waarbij je ‘200 dagen per jaar van huis bent. ‘Ik wil mijn zoon niet zien opgroeien via Skype.’

Kittel is de meest succesvolle Duitse rittenkaper in de Tour met veertien zeges. Hij won ook vier ritten in de Giro, een rit in de Vuelta en vijf keer de Scheldeprijs. Tijdens zijn carrière kwam hij uit voor Thüringer Energie, Skil-Shimano en opvolgers, Quick Step en Katusha-Alpecin.