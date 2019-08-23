Nadat hij in mei al zijn contract bij Katusha-Alpecin liet ontbinden, hangt de Duitse sprinter zijn fiets nu definitief aan de haak. ‘Ik heb elke motivatie verloren om mezelf nog verder te kwellen op de fiets’, zegt Kittel (31) aan ‘Der Spiegel’.
Tijdens zijn break weg van de fiets is Kittel meer en meer gaan beseffen wat hij miste tijdens zijn carrière, zegt hij aan het Duitse weekblad. ‘Familie, vrienden, alles schoot erbij in. Voeg daarbij de constante vermoeidheid en de routine. Ik ben steeds meer gaan beseffen hoeveel levenskwaliteit ik verloor.’
De 31-jarige sprinter wordt ook voor het eerst vader. Zijn vriendin, de Nederlandse ex-volleybalster Tess von Piekartz, moet in november bevallen. Het vaderschap valt volgens hem niet te combineren met een leven als wielrenner waarbij je ‘200 dagen per jaar van huis bent. ‘Ik wil mijn zoon niet zien opgroeien via Skype.’
Dear friends, fans and companions, I would like to tell you all today that I am ending my career as a pro cyclist. I have thought long and hard about this decision and discussed it with my closest friends and my family. This decision process has not been a quick one, but has taken place over a longer time: During my nearly 20 year sports career there have been not only incredible successes but also difficult times. I have always been one to openly question and reflect when such things happen, so that I can learn and become better. That, together with the people around me, has made me the successful athlete that I now am, but this method has also taught to leave my old ways and learn new ones. I know that there is much more than just sport, for example my own future family. Recently the thought on this future without cycling has grown, as has the awareness of the sacrifices that such a beautiful but also very difficult sport like cycling brings with it. The biggest question of the last few months was: Can I and do I want to continue to make the sacrifices needed to be a world-class athlete? And my answer is: No, I do not want that any more, because I have always found the limitations on a top athlete as an increasing loss of quality of life. That is why I have a very happy and proud that at this point in my life I can make the decision to follow my heart in a new direction. At this point I would like to thank all the people who have supported me in my career: my former teammates, my trainers, my friends, and my family, but above all my fans for the incredible support in the last few years. I look forward to the future with much anticipation. Yours, Marcel
Kittel is de meest succesvolle Duitse rittenkaper in de Tour met veertien zeges. Hij won ook vier ritten in de Giro, een rit in de Vuelta en vijf keer de Scheldeprijs. Tijdens zijn carrière kwam hij uit voor Thüringer Energie, Skil-Shimano en opvolgers, Quick Step en Katusha-Alpecin.