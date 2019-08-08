Indiemuzikant David Berman (Silver Jews, Purple Mountains) overleden

Tien jaar bleef het stil rond David Berman, de mediaschuwe frontman van Silver Jews. Tot amper een maand geleden, toen hij onder de naam Purple Mountains een nieuwe plaat uitbracht. Zijn in americana gedrenkte indierock werd unaniem lovend ontvangen, ook hier. 'Een gekreukt leven door een laconieke bril', schreef onze recensent. Aan dat leven is nu een einde gekomen. De doodsoorzaak is nog niet bekend.
David Berman startte in de jaren 80 zijn Silver Jews samen met Stephen Malkmus en Bob Nastanovich, die op ongeveer hetzelfde moment indiecoryfee Pavement uit de grond stampten. De opstelling van Silver Jews zou doorheen de jaren vaak wisselen, met Berman als constante. Na zes albums trok hij er in 2009 de stekker uit, naar verluidt om af te rekenen met de erfenis van zijn vader van wie hij vervreemd raakte. Richard Berman was in de Verenigde Staten berucht als lobbyist die niet terugdeinsde voor meedogenloze smeercampagnes.
Doorheen zijn leven worstelde de Silver Jews-frontman met verslavingen en depressies. In 2003 overleefde hij ei zo na een overdosis. Zijn toenmalige echtgenote kon hem op het nippertje redden. Dat huwelijk strandde in 2018. 'She's making friends, I'm turning stranger', zingt hij op Purple Mountains over de groeiende kloof tussen hen.
I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it— Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019
Verschillende muzikanten namen publiekelijk afscheid van Berman. 'Ik hoop dat de dood vrede brengt, want hij kan het gebruiken', schrijft ex-bandgenoot Stephen Malkmus over het overlijden op Twitter. Ook Nastanovich erkent het getroebleerde leven van zijn vroegere bandgenoot in een statement: 'Het was verhelderend om zo'n getalenteerde vriend te hebben op zo'n jonge leeftijd en om te realiseren dat dit talent niet altijd een zegen is.' Kurt Vile laat weten 'verpletterd' te zijn door het verlies. Ook Aaron Dessner van The National, Cat Power, The Mountain Goats, El-P van Run The Jewels, Ryley Walker, Broken Social Scene, en The Avalanches brachten hulde aan het talent van David Berman.
So crushed. I grew up on David Berman and the Silver Jews catalogue in mostly real time... in such a way that his music and lyrics and vocals have touched me to this day and are still growing in significance (and of course a higher high of nostalgia on the side with each revisitation... and there has been so much revisiting these last few years I must say). I was so excited for these upcoming shows and how amazing the new Purple Mountains record is. I was so stoked and so proud of Jarvis and Jeremy and the @woodsist gang for knocking this album outta the park. David's music always hit on a basic human gut level just in the power of his lyrics and voice alone... in a way no other modern artist of my generation has been able to... We were friends but I was looking forward to hopefully becoming closer and was so excited to see him around with purple mountains and hopefully play on “trains across the sea” in philly. Speaking of that tune (and others)... I’ve been singing a few silver jews songs to my daughters at night before they go to bed... since they were little... (it was a no brainer in the dna of my upbringing...) they were always affected by Cassie’s beautiful voice in “Tennessee” and would wanna sing that part... to the extent the first song my oldest daughter Awilda sang from memory (and later we recorded a version of) was "trains across the sea" and she performed "new orleans" at her co-op talent show. When my family came thru Nashville David and Cassie took us in graciously and David bought the girls a Mr Games style trinket I guess you might call a diorama music box (?) either way it will be cherished always. Love forever to Cassie and David from Kurt, Suzanne, Awilda and Delphine. “Snow is falling in Manhattan...” “I loved being my mother’s son...” “when god was young... he made the wind and the sun. And since then it’s been a slow education. And you got that one idea again.........” “oh... oh oh... I’m lightening. Oh... oh oh... I’m rain. Oh... oh oh... it’s frightening... I’m not the same. I’m not the same. I’m not the same.” ?? God bless @dragcityrecords for releasing so much (and all) of his material. R.I.P. David Berman. You will be missed.