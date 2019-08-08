Indiemuzikant David Berman (Silver Jews, Purple Mountains) overleden

David Berman, frontman van cultgroep Silver Jews, is overleden op 52-jarige leeftijd. Dat bevestigt zijn label, Drag City. Berman bracht net een fel gesmaakt album uit als Purple Mountains en zou op toer vertrekken.

Tien jaar bleef het stil rond David Berman, de mediaschuwe frontman van Silver Jews. Tot amper een maand geleden, toen hij onder de naam Purple Mountains een nieuwe plaat uitbracht. Zijn in americana gedrenkte indierock werd unaniem lovend ontvangen, ook hier. 'Een gekreukt leven door een laconieke bril', schreef onze recensent. Aan dat leven is nu een einde gekomen. De doodsoorzaak is nog niet bekend.

David Berman startte in de jaren 80 zijn Silver Jews samen met Stephen Malkmus en Bob Nastanovich, die op ongeveer hetzelfde moment indiecoryfee Pavement uit de grond stampten. De opstelling van Silver Jews zou doorheen de jaren vaak wisselen, met Berman als constante. Na zes albums trok hij er in 2009 de stekker uit, naar verluidt om af te rekenen met de erfenis van zijn vader van wie hij vervreemd raakte. Richard Berman was in de Verenigde Staten berucht als lobbyist die niet terugdeinsde voor meedogenloze smeercampagnes.

Doorheen zijn leven worstelde de Silver Jews-frontman met verslavingen en depressies. In 2003 overleefde hij ei zo na een overdosis. Zijn toenmalige echtgenote kon hem op het nippertje redden. Dat huwelijk strandde in 2018. 'She's making friends, I'm turning stranger', zingt hij op Purple Mountains over de groeiende kloof tussen hen.

I didn’t know about my friend DCB when I wrote this must have been in the air .His death is fucking dark ..depression is crippling.. he was a one of a kinder the songs he wrote were his main passion esp at the end. Hope death equals peace cuz he could sure use it — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) August 8, 2019

Verschillende muzikanten namen publiekelijk afscheid van Berman. 'Ik hoop dat de dood vrede brengt, want hij kan het gebruiken', schrijft ex-bandgenoot Stephen Malkmus over het overlijden op Twitter. Ook Nastanovich erkent het getroebleerde leven van zijn vroegere bandgenoot in een statement: 'Het was verhelderend om zo'n getalenteerde vriend te hebben op zo'n jonge leeftijd en om te realiseren dat dit talent niet altijd een zegen is.' Kurt Vile laat weten 'verpletterd' te zijn door het verlies. Ook Aaron Dessner van The National, Cat Power, The Mountain Goats, El-P van Run The Jewels, Ryley Walker, Broken Social Scene, en The Avalanches brachten hulde aan het talent van David Berman.