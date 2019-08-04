Kritiek op Trump na schietpartij in Texas

Amerikaanse politici wijzen met beschuldigende vinger naar president Donald Trump. Die ligt al enige tijd onder vuur voor tweets, die gericht leken tegen vier vrouwelijke congresleden: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Presley, Rashida Tlaib en Ilhan Omar. In die tweets zei hij dat vrouwelijke Democraten ‘moesten terugkeren vanwaar ze vandaan komen’. Ze verwijten hem een sfeer te creëren waarin geweld gedijt.

De schutter van de aanslag in Texas heeft mogelijk een manifest online gezet vlak voor de aanslag.

President Trump's racism does not just offend our sensibilities; it fundamentally changes the character of this country. And it leads to violence. pic.twitter.com/SbuxGneFnh

De presidentskandidaat Pete Buttigieg heeft het over ‘Amerika dat onder aanval ligt’.

Ook de wapenwetten liggen opnieuw onder vuur:

Today innocent people—families—went to that mall in El Paso. Some of them never came home. The U.S. House has passed common sense gun safety legislation. It is long past time to pass it in the Senate. The question to ask: Whose side are you on? The NRA’s or the people’s.