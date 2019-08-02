Claudia Schiffer fotografeert zichzelf naakt voor Vogue

Het Duitse topmodel, intussen 48 jaar oud en moeder van drie, gebruikte slechts een paar schoenen en een clutch om haar lichaam te bedekken. Op een tweede cover heeft ze wel een blazer aan. 'Leeftijd zou gevierd moeten worden', zegt ze zelf. 'Ik voel me 48 en ben er trots op. Ik voel me nog steeds hetzelfde wanneer er weer een verjaardag passeert.'
Er zijn ook nog twee andere covers van het augustusnummer van Vogue Italia, waarop de 51-jarige Stephanie Seymour staat te blinken, met op een ervan al even weinig kleren aan. Voor Seymour was het 32 jaar geleden dat ze de cover van Vogue Italia sierde
Hoewel de fotoshoot werd opgezet door de Amerikaanse modefotografe Collier Schorr, hebben Schiffer en Seymour de foto's zelf gemaakt met de hulp van spiegels en een zelfontspanner. Het is een hommage aan het werk van fotograaf Helmut Newton, aldus Schorr, die zijn modellen vaker zelfportretten van zichzelf liet maken.
