Regisseur onthult: ‘Er zit één echt shot in <I>The lion king</I>
Foto: AP

In de nieuwe versie van animatieklassieker ‘The lion king’ zijn de personages een stuk realistischer dan in de originele film, maar uiteraard zijn Simba en co ook ditmaal het resultaat van knappe computeranimatie. Op één shot na, verklapte regisseur Jon Favreau op Twitter.

Favreau schreef dat zijn versie 1.490 computergegenereerde shots telt, maar ‘ik heb er één enkel shot ingesmokkeld dat we echt gefotografeerd hebben in Afrika om te zien of iemand het zou opmerken’. ‘Het is het eerste shot van de film, wanneer “The Circle of Life” begint’.

 

 