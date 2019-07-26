De 19de rit in de Ronde van Frankrijk naar Tignes werd vrijdag vroegtijdig gestopt. Op de slotklim was het door zware weersomstandigheden onverantwoord om naar boven te rijden. Er was wateroverlast, sneeuw en zelfs een modderstroom. De tijdsverschillen op de Iseran tellen, waardoor Egan Bernal alsnog de gele trui nam.

?? LANDSLIDE ??



This massive landslide shows why Stage 19 of the #TDF2019 had to be cancelled ?? pic.twitter.com/emv88dE3RB — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 26, 2019

Mudslide in the tour before the last climb. pic.twitter.com/Hql6BO1UN9 — Remi Fjelldal (@fjellda) July 26, 2019

????#TDF2019

This is why the stage to Tignes has been neutralised. As soon as we will know more what will happen we'll let you know. pic.twitter.com/8ZOJMsANv9 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) July 26, 2019

Incredible scenes! ??



Stage 19 has been CANCELLED due to extreme weather conditions meaning times will be taken from the top of Iseran ??



Bernal wins the stage and is the new yellow jersey holder! ??#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/m2ZiIqzfj2 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 26, 2019

? THERE'S HAIL ON THE ROADS!#TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/GtXZdyczOK — Le Tour de France UK (@letour_uk) July 26, 2019

DE LA GRÊLE DANS LA DESCENTE DE L'ISERAN. ?? pic.twitter.com/JjcOUWd1vA — Le Gruppetto (@LeGruppetto) July 26, 2019

Un tapis de grêle recouvre la route à Val d’Isère ??????#CofidismyTeam #TDF2019 pic.twitter.com/p0xBV0x2db — Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) July 26, 2019