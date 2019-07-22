Kensington Palace deelt nieuwe foto’s van prins George voor zesde verjaardag

???? Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness's sixth birthday. This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT