Kensington Palace deelt nieuwe foto’s van prins George voor zesde verjaardag

De oudste zoon van prins William en Catherine Middleton is maandag zes jaar geworden. Om dat te vieren, deelt Kensington Palace drie foto’s van de jonge prins.
De foto’s zijn een traditie geworden, want ook bij verjaardagen van prins Louis (1) en prinses Charlotte (3) worden nieuwe beelden gedeeld.
Op twee van de foto’s poseert George in een truitje van de Engelse nationale voetbalploeg. Het team wenst de kleine prins een gelukkige verjaardag, en was erg blij met de keuze van zijn shirt.
George kreeg ook wensen van zijn tante en nonkel, prins Harry en Meghan Markle.
Naar goede gewoonte werden de foto’s genomen door Kate Middleton. Twee ervan werden genomen in de tuin van hun huis bij Kensington Palace. Een derde werd genomen op vakantie.
