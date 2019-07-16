Uitzicht op Innsbruck is nog wat indrukwekkender geworden

Wie gaat wandelen in de buurt van het Oostenrijkse Innsbruck wordt getrakteerd op enkele bijzonder uitkijkpunten, ontworpen door het Noorse architectenbureau Snøhetta.

Snøhetta, bekend van onder meer het operagebouw in Oslo en het Memorial Museum op Ground Zero in New York, ontwierp tien haltes op een wandelroute in de Oostenrijkse Alpen, in de buurt van Innsbruck, de zogenaamde ‘Perspektivenweg’.

De ingrepen bleven minimaal in een sowieso al indrukwekkende omgeving op 1.905 meter boven de zeespiegel. De ene keer werd gekozen voor een uitkijkplatform, dan eens voor een bankje en dan weer voor enkele trappen.

De ingetogen elementen uit cortenstaal hebben als doel het Alpine landschap te belichten, in plaats van zelf met alle aandacht te gaan lopen, aldus de architecten van Snøhetta, die ook de stationsbuurt van Roeselare onder handen nemen. Op elk van de structuren is een citaat van de filosoof Ludwig Wittgenstein gegraveerd, om de bezoekers aan te moedigen tot een moment van reflectie.

De route van bijna drie kilometer (met een hoogteverschil van 142 meter) start aan het station Seegrube, op zo’n dertig minuten vanuit Innsbruck via de kabelbaan van Nordkette.