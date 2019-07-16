Er komt een meubelcollectie van Friends

De Amerikaanse meubelketen Pottery Barn zal enkele meubels die te zien waren in ‘Friends’ opnieuw uitbrengen, ter gelegenheid van de 25ste verjaardag van de populaire sitcom.

Fans zullen zich vast nog de aflevering herinneren waarin het personage Rachel nieuwe meubels koopt voor het appartement dat ze deelt met Phoebe. Ze laat zich daarvoor inspireren door meubelketen Pottery Barn, maar vertelt haar huisgenoot - die haar neus optrekt voor massaproductie - dat het allemaal tweedehands vondsten zijn. Dat leugen wordt een probleem wanneer Ross plots exact dezelfde salontafel koopt.

Onbetaalbare reclame voor Pottery Barn, want bij iedere herhaling van de bewuste aflevering werd hen gevraagd of de salontafel in kwestie nog te koop was. De meubelketen hoopt nu nog een graantje mee te pikken van het hernieuwde succes van Friends en lanceert eind deze maand een veertiendelige collectie met enkele meubels en decoratie die te zien waren in de sitcom, waaronder dus de bekende ‘apothekerstafel’.