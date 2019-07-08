Zijn dit de eerste beelden van Lady Gaga’s beautylijn?

Zangeres Lady Gaga (33) stort zich in de beautywereld. Het Instagram-fanaccount Trendmood lanceert de eerste beelden van Gaga’s lijn, ‘Haus Beauty’.
Volgens Haus Beauty News zal Lady Gaga verschillende producten op de markt brengen. Heel wat make-up, zoals eyeliner, oogschaduw en -potloden, highlighters en lipgloss, maar ook maskers en scrubs zullen te koop zijn.
Het account lanceert een foto waarop Lady Gaga zelf poseert met haar make-up. Er zijn nog andere campagnebeelden in omloop, waarop twee andere modellen met make-up in knalkleuren poseren. Het zou gaan om de make-uppaletten ‘Amazing Duo’ en ‘Ayres Chambray’. Lady Gaga heeft zelf nog niet bevestigd of de beelden authentiek zijn, maar de foto’s krijgen alvast veel lof.
De geruchten over de mogelijke beautylijn van Lady Gaga (32) begonnen toen ze in februari 2018 de naam ‘Haus Beauty’ vastlegde voor cosmetica, parfum en huidverzorgingsproducten. Op de laatste dag van het jaar ging ook de website live, al valt daar voorlopig nog niet veel te ontdekken. Je kunt er alleen een e-mailadres op achterlaten.
De Bad romance-zangeres experimenteert graag met make-uplooks, maar ze heeft ook al ervaring in de beautywereld. Eerder lanceerde ze een eigen parfum en ze werkte al een paar keer samen met cosmeticalabel MAC.