Trump belooft ‘illegale buitenlanders’ het land uit te sturen

‘Volgende week begint ICE met het proces om miljoenen illegale aliens, die onwettig naar de Verenigde Staten kwamen, het land uit te zetten’, tweet Trump. ‘Ze zullen uitgewezen worden zodra ze het land binnenkomen.’

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people.......

....long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!