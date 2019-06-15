F1-bekenden tijdens 24u van Le Mans

LMP1-klasse
Rebellion Racing #1: André Lotterer, Bruno Senna
Andre Lotterer - Caterham F1 GP van België 2014
Bruno Senna - HRT 2010 / Lotus 2011 / Williams 2012
Toyota Gazoo Racing #7: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi
Mike Conway - Honda Racing (testrijder) 2007
Kamui Kobayashi - Toyota (test- reserverijder) 2007-2009 / Sauber 2010-2012 / Caterham 2014
Toyota Gazoo Racing #8: Sebastien Buemi, Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima
Sebastien Buemi: Toro Rosso 2009-2011 / Red Bull Racing (test-reserverijder) 2012-...
Fernando Alonso: Minardi 2001 / Renault 2003-2006 (wereldkampioen 2005 & 2006) / McLaren 2007 / Renault 2008-2009 / Ferrari 2010-2014 / McLaren 2015-2018
Kazuki Nakajima: Williams 2007-2009
SMP Racing #11: Vitaly Petrov, Stoffel Vandoorne
Vitaly Petrov - Renault 2010-2011 / Caterham F1 2012
Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren 2016-2018
Mikhail Aleshin - Renault (young driver test Abu Dhabi) 2010
SMP Racing #17: Sergey Sirotkin, Stephane Sarrazin
Sergey Sirotkin - Sauber (testrijder) 2013-2014 / Renault (test- en reserverijder) 2016-2017 / Williams 2018
Stephane Sarrazin: Minardi GP van Brazilië 1999 / Prost Grand Prix (testrijder) 1999-2001 / Toyota (testrijder) 2002
LMP2-klasse
United Autosports #22: Paul di Resta
Paul di Resta: Force India (2010-2013) / Williams (reserverijder) 2016-2017
Panis-Barthez Competition #23: Will Stevens
Will Stevens - Marussia & Caterham 2014 / Manor 2015
G-Drive Racing #26: Jean-Eric Vergne
Jean Eric Vergne - Toro Rosso 2012-2014 / Ferrari (testrijder) 2015-2016
Racing Team Nederland #29: Giedo van der Garde
Giedo van der Garde - Caterham 2013 / Sauber (reserve- en testrijder) 2014-2015
Dragonspeed #31: Pastor Maldonado, Anthony Davidson
Pastor Maldonado - Williams 2011-2013 / Lotus 2014-2015 / Pirelli (testrijder) 2017-...
Anthony Davidson - BAR (testrijder) 2001 / Minardi (België, Hongarije) 2002 / BAR (derde rijder) 2003-2005 / Super Aguri 2007-2008 / Honda (testrijder) 2008 / Brawn GP (testrijder) 2009 / Mercedes (reserve- en simulatorrijder) 2010-...
Jackie Chan DC Racing #38: Ho Pin Tung
Ho-Pin Tung: Renault (derde rijder) 2009
GTE Pro-klasse
Corvette Racing #63: Jan Magnussen
Jan Magnussen - McLaren Pacific GP 1995 / Stewart 1997-1998
Ford Chip Ganassi Racing #68: Sebastien Bourdais
Sebastien Bourdais - Toro Rosso 2008-2009
AF Corse #71: Sam Bird
Sam Bird - Mercedes (young driver test Abu Dhabi) 2010
BMW Team MTEK #82: Antonio Felix da Costa
Antonio Felix da Costa - Red Bull (testrijder) 2012
Porsche GT #91: Gianmaria Bruni
Gianmaria Bruni - Minardi (testrijder) 2003 / Minardi 2004
Aston Martin Racing #95: Darren Turner
Darren Turner - McLaren (testrijder) 1998-2005
GTE Am
Spirit of Race #54: Giancarlo Fisichella
Giancarlo Fisichella - Minardi 1996 / Jordan 1997 / Benetton 1998-2001 / Jordan 2002-2003 / Sauber 2004 / Renault 2005-2007 / Force India 2008-2009 / Ferrari 2009
MR Racing #70: Olivier Beretta
Olivier Beretta - Larrousse 1994
Aston Martin Racing #98: Pedro Lamy
Pedro Lamy - Lotus 1993-1994 / Minardi 1995-1996
