Antwerpse influencer: ‘Ik heb besloten geen hoofddoek meer te dragen’

‘Another hijabi who takes off her headscarf’ - A thought that probably just crossed your mind while looking at my latest post. And yes, as you can see I decided to take off my headscarf. A decision that wasn’t easy to make but that feels the right one for me at this very moment in my life. Wearing it came and comes with a lot of responsibility and for a while now it has been feeling like I couldn’t fulfill this vow. I rather stay real with myself and God and treat everything with respect than doing this with the wrong intentions or for the sake of society. This decision will not make me ‘less muslim’ and I will keep talking about what it means to be muslim in todays society. I wore it for 7 years with a lot of pride and love, as you saw on my social media, but it’s been quite the journey with ups and downs. Those who follow me closely have seen me growing spiritually, culturally and religiously and I’m very grateful for all the lessons that I’ve learned on the way. I might take off my headscarf but my battle for justice, equality, diversity and representation continues. I’ve been loud on social media and intend to stay that loud. I hope you will stick with me! ??

