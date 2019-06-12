Antwerpse influencer: ‘Ik heb besloten geen hoofddoek meer te dragen’

De Antwerpse modeblogster Sarah Dimani heeft besloten om niet langer een hoofddoek te dragen. ‘Geen gemakkelijke beslissing, maar het voelt wel juist voor mij’, schrijft ze op Instagram.
Dimani droeg haar hoofddoek zeven jaar lang vol trots en overtuiging. In 2015 sierde ze zelfs als eerste moslima met hoofddoek de cover van het weekblad Flair. Toch besloot ze dat het op dit moment niet meer in haar leven past.
‘Het dragen van een hoofddoek komt met een grote verantwoordelijkheid’, vindt Dimani. ‘Ik voel al een tijdje dat ik die gelofte niet kan nakomen’. Daarom besloot ze de hoofddoek niet meer te dragen. ‘Ik ben liever eerlijk tegenover mezelf en God, en wil niet zomaar een hoofddoek dragen’, schrijft ze.
‘Another hijabi who takes off her headscarf’ - A thought that probably just crossed your mind while looking at my latest post. And yes, as you can see I decided to take off my headscarf. A decision that wasn’t easy to make but that feels the right one for me at this very moment in my life. Wearing it came and comes with a lot of responsibility and for a while now it has been feeling like I couldn’t fulfill this vow. I rather stay real with myself and God and treat everything with respect than doing this with the wrong intentions or for the sake of society. This decision will not make me ‘less muslim’ and I will keep talking about what it means to be muslim in todays society. I wore it for 7 years with a lot of pride and love, as you saw on my social media, but it’s been quite the journey with ups and downs. Those who follow me closely have seen me growing spiritually, culturally and religiously and I’m very grateful for all the lessons that I’ve learned on the way. I might take off my headscarf but my battle for justice, equality, diversity and representation continues. I’ve been loud on social media and intend to stay that loud. I hope you will stick with me! ??
Dimani benadrukt dat ze niet plots ‘minder moslim’ wordt omdat ze haar hoofddoek niet meer draagt, en belooft haar 105.000 volgers op Instagram dat ze zal blijven vechten voor gelijkheid en diversiteit. Sommige volgers vinden haar beslissing jammer. 'Voor mij komt dat best hard aan, je laat ons vallen', staat er te lezen bij de reacties. 'Het is jouw beslissing, maar weet dat vrouwen naar jou kijken en nu misschien ook zullen beslissen om geen hoofddoek meer te dragen', schrijft iemand anders.
Actrice Nora Gharib denkt daar anders over en steunt Dimani. In een reactie op haar post staat te lezen dat de keuze ‘een hoofddoek te dragen persoonlijk is’. ‘Het is aan vrouwen zelf om te beslissen of ze al dan niet een hoofddoek dragen’, vindt ze. ‘Sarah, dit is tussen jou en Allah’, besluit ze.