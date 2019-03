Sergio Herman zet zich in voor jong talent

i‘m very proud and honored to be a part of the @fundaziunuccelin a foundation who supports young service staff and chef talents. worldwide trainee programs. Find out more on the website www.uccelin.com #mentorship #supportingyoungtalents #socialresponsibility #uccelin #exchangeprogram @andreas_caminada

A post shared by @ sergioherman on Mar 12, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT