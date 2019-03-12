Wat verdienen F1-piloten?

bron: The Mirror
Alexander Albon (Toro Rosso): €150.000
A very productive day for us in Barcelona. @alex_albon clocks up 132 laps with a best time of 1:19.301 to finish P4— Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 19, 2019
Read Alex's and the team's reaction here
?? https://t.co/Fi9oHRHD1j pic.twitter.com/Wtr3Gn8mds
George Russel (Williams): €160.000
Ready to rock ?? back in the car this afternoon... let’s go! pic.twitter.com/PYw6a5v6CU— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 21, 2019
Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo): €200.000
Alfa Romeo News - Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38 in Barcelona Day 2, 2019 Winter Testing https://t.co/bkiO2EO3hX #AlfaRomeo #FCAEMEA pic.twitter.com/mxxDyPSrSc— FCA group (@fcagroup) February 19, 2019
Lando Norris (McLaren): €230.000
Four x4, but where, are four? pic.twitter.com/ju7iGPNq4h— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 4, 2019
Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso): €270.000
Friday summary quote:— Daniil Kvyat (@kvyatofficial) October 21, 2017
"We’re not far away from the guys ahead and we will aim to make a good improvement in order to be in that mix"#USGP pic.twitter.com/aocmQKQvO0
Robert Kubica (Williams): €500.000
A good day! ? pic.twitter.com/obwbS5nS3b— Robert Kubica (@R_Kubica) February 27, 2019
Kevin Magnussen (Haas): €1.000.000
??It’s time for a little competition??— Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) February 16, 2019
You now have the opportunity to win two SuperVIP tickets for my talk show #KMGS19 in Copenhagen 6th of March 2019.
Competition link: https://t.co/xGRJ1F3I3f
This competition is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/5Gh6d1p8XV
Lance Stroll (Racing Point): €1.000.000
Team work - Lance with his race engineer, Brad Joyce. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/B2GIUs119k— SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) February 21, 2019
Pierre Gasly (Red Bull Racing): €1.150.000
Happy with the first test, 146 laps today. Car & engine feels good!?? Going to Milton Keynes, simulator tomorrow for some more work. ?µ pic.twitter.com/xmA8tBKZeX— Pierre Gasly ???· (@PierreGASLY) February 21, 2019
Romain Grosjean (Haas): €1.600.000
Still no running from @RGrosjean this afternoon. An exhaust issue on the #VF19 was discovered during the lunch break. Work on-going in the garage. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/E6GOWGLSt9— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 28, 2019
Sergio Perez (Racing Point): €2.900.000
Nos quedamos fuera de la Q3 por media décima. Me afectó el poco tiempo en la pista pero aún así mañana espero lograr un buen resultado. #NeverGiveUP #BrazilGP #Checo11 #ForceCheco pic.twitter.com/NDi3BzGRU2— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 11, 2018
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): €2.900.000
Tomorrow is finally the day for me to get back to the thing I love doing, driving !— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) February 18, 2019
?¸: Marco Campelli pic.twitter.com/ZPtif1mnKL
Carlos Sainz Jr. (McLaren): €3.500.000
For the Carlos Sainz fans: https://t.co/ccKwGeGkTv pic.twitter.com/j4YmGFx3ag— McLaren Store (@McLarenStore) March 6, 2019
Nico Hulkenberg (Renault): €4.000.000
happy birthday, professor! @Prost_official pic.twitter.com/30VIjzgIfh— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) February 24, 2019
Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo): €4.000.000
Back for the afternoon session! ??» #Kimi7 pic.twitter.com/nTJDWrOdUz— Alfa Romeo Racing (@alfaromeoracing) February 27, 2019
Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes): €7.500.000
It’s the first race week of @F1 2019 ?— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 11, 2019
Ready to get the season started ?u?º
You excited? #VB77 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/ovZtGuXVqT
Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): €11.500.000
Happy with the productive test work we got done today. We learned a lot. Also great to have visited my partner @Exact here at Barcelona. It was a positive day ?ª #KeepPushing #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/o1uYS37sHB— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 20, 2019
Daniel Ricciardo (Renault): €31.000.000
Hey pic.twitter.com/7MfSAk6uMP— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) February 4, 2019
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari): €35.000.000
It's Race Week! ???????— Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) March 11, 2019
F1 is back this weekend in Melbourne for the opening race of the season, the #AusGP ?u?º! #Vettel #Seb5 #ForzaSeb pic.twitter.com/GbLe64OfrH
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): €46.000.000
The final phase of testing. We need to take a deep breath, carefully analyse and strategise next steps. I have the best team to do this. We are up against the best competition F1 has seen in years! So buckle up because sh@$ is about to get real! ???¾ @MercedesAMGF1 ?· @GadgetsBoy pic.twitter.com/tK8LAr7AU5— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 1, 2019
