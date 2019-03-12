Wat verdienen F1-piloten?
Lewis Hamilton in zijn Mercedes F1-bolide Foto: Mercedes F1 team
Deze week begint in Australië het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen en het belooft volgens een aantal kenners spannend te worden. Dat kunnen we echter niet over de jaarsalarissen zeggen die de rijders verdienen, daar vinden we de ‘usual suspects’ aan beide einden van de rangschikking. We geven u een overzicht van klein naar groot.

bron: The Mirror

Alexander Albon (Toro Rosso): €150.000

  George Russel (Williams): €160.000

  Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo): €200.000

  Lando Norris (McLaren): €230.000

  Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso): €270.000

  Robert Kubica (Williams): €500.000

  Kevin Magnussen (Haas): €1.000.000

  Lance Stroll (Racing Point): €1.000.000

  Pierre Gasly (Red Bull Racing): €1.150.000

  Romain Grosjean (Haas): €1.600.000

  Sergio Perez (Racing Point): €2.900.000

  Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): €2.900.000

  Carlos Sainz Jr. (McLaren): €3.500.000

  Nico Hulkenberg (Renault): €4.000.000

  Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo): €4.000.000

  Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes): €7.500.000

  Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): €11.500.000

  Daniel Ricciardo (Renault): €31.000.000

  Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari): €35.000.000

  Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): €46.000.000

