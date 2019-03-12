Wat verdienen F1-piloten?

Deze week begint in Australië het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen en het belooft volgens een aantal kenners spannend te worden. Dat kunnen we echter niet over de jaarsalarissen zeggen die de rijders verdienen, daar vinden we de ‘usual suspects’ aan beide einden van de rangschikking. We geven u een overzicht van klein naar groot.

bron: The Mirror

Alexander Albon (Toro Rosso): €150.000

A very productive day for us in Barcelona. @alex_albon clocks up 132 laps with a best time of 1:19.301 to finish P4



Read Alex's and the team's reaction here

?? https://t.co/Fi9oHRHD1j pic.twitter.com/Wtr3Gn8mds — Toro Rosso (@ToroRosso) February 19, 2019

George Russel (Williams): €160.000

Ready to rock ?? back in the car this afternoon... let’s go! pic.twitter.com/PYw6a5v6CU — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 21, 2019

Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo): €200.000

Alfa Romeo News - Antonio Giovinazzi behind the wheel of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38 in Barcelona Day 2, 2019 Winter Testing https://t.co/bkiO2EO3hX #AlfaRomeo #FCAEMEA pic.twitter.com/mxxDyPSrSc — FCA group (@fcagroup) February 19, 2019

Lando Norris (McLaren): €230.000

Four x4, but where, are four? pic.twitter.com/ju7iGPNq4h — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 4, 2019

Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso): €270.000

Friday summary quote:

"We’re not far away from the guys ahead and we will aim to make a good improvement in order to be in that mix"#USGP pic.twitter.com/aocmQKQvO0 — Daniil Kvyat (@kvyatofficial) October 21, 2017

Robert Kubica (Williams): €500.000

Kevin Magnussen (Haas): €1.000.000

??It’s time for a little competition??



You now have the opportunity to win two SuperVIP tickets for my talk show #KMGS19 in Copenhagen 6th of March 2019.



Competition link: https://t.co/xGRJ1F3I3f



This competition is no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by Twitter. pic.twitter.com/5Gh6d1p8XV — Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) February 16, 2019

Lance Stroll (Racing Point): €1.000.000

Team work - Lance with his race engineer, Brad Joyce. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/B2GIUs119k — SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team (@RacingPointF1) February 21, 2019

Pierre Gasly (Red Bull Racing): €1.150.000

Happy with the first test, 146 laps today. Car & engine feels good!?? Going to Milton Keynes, simulator tomorrow for some more work. ?µ pic.twitter.com/xmA8tBKZeX — Pierre Gasly ???· (@PierreGASLY) February 21, 2019

Romain Grosjean (Haas): €1.600.000

Still no running from @RGrosjean this afternoon. An exhaust issue on the #VF19 was discovered during the lunch break. Work on-going in the garage. #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/E6GOWGLSt9 — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 28, 2019

Sergio Perez (Racing Point): €2.900.000

Nos quedamos fuera de la Q3 por media décima. Me afectó el poco tiempo en la pista pero aún así mañana espero lograr un buen resultado. #NeverGiveUP #BrazilGP #Checo11 #ForceCheco pic.twitter.com/NDi3BzGRU2 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 11, 2018

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): €2.900.000

Tomorrow is finally the day for me to get back to the thing I love doing, driving !

?¸: Marco Campelli pic.twitter.com/ZPtif1mnKL — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) February 18, 2019

Carlos Sainz Jr. (McLaren): €3.500.000

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault): €4.000.000

Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo): €4.000.000

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes): €7.500.000

It’s the first race week of @F1 2019 ?



Ready to get the season started ?u?º



You excited? #VB77 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/ovZtGuXVqT — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) March 11, 2019

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): €11.500.000

Happy with the productive test work we got done today. We learned a lot. Also great to have visited my partner @Exact here at Barcelona. It was a positive day ?ª #KeepPushing #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/o1uYS37sHB — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) February 20, 2019

Daniel Ricciardo (Renault): €31.000.000

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari): €35.000.000

It's Race Week! ???????



F1 is back this weekend in Melbourne for the opening race of the season, the #AusGP ?u?º! #Vettel #Seb5 #ForzaSeb pic.twitter.com/GbLe64OfrH — Sebastian Vettel #5 (@sebvettelnews) March 11, 2019

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): €46.000.000

The final phase of testing. We need to take a deep breath, carefully analyse and strategise next steps. I have the best team to do this. We are up against the best competition F1 has seen in years! So buckle up because sh@$ is about to get real! ???¾ @MercedesAMGF1 ?· @GadgetsBoy pic.twitter.com/tK8LAr7AU5 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 1, 2019

