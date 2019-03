De storm rond Hedi Slimane is gaan liggen: ‘Het oude Celine is terug’

Bad blood with your former employer, Hedi? @gucci ‘s signature horsebit makes its way into the @celine FW19 collection. Gucci’s been using the horsebit since 1953, but a quick google search for vintage Céline shows plenty of items with their own horsebit. Founded as a made-to-measure children’s shoe line, the French house eventually expanded into ready-to-wear in 1960. Likely not as major then as we know Phoebe to have made it, we wonder if they were even just knocking off Gucci back then? Fair game to revive another house “signature”, or is Hedi just stirring the pot and escalating that Kering/LVMH rivalry? • #celine #celinebyhedislimane #hedislimane #lvmh #kering #gucci #rivalry #horsebit #leather #bags #meme #devilwearsprada #merylstreep #groundbreaking #pfw #parisfashionweek #saintlaurent #yvessaintlaurent #wiwt #ootd #mirandapriestly #boho #longlivephoebephilo #phoebephilo #lvmh #dietprada

