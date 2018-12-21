Michelle Obama verrast met dijhoge laarzen

De voormalige first lady van de Verenigde Staten eindigt de promotietour voor haar boek 'Becoming' dit jaar met een opvallende kledingkeuze. Ze droeg een felgele jurk en glitterbotten van het merk Balenciaga.

Obama ging in gesprek over haar boek met actrice Sarah Jessica Parker, bekend van de televisieserie Sex and the city, in het Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Haar verschijning ging niet onopgemerkt voorbij, want Obama koos voor de opvallende botten van Balenciaga. Kostprijs? Een kleine 3.000 euro. Daarmee sloot ze haar tournee voor dit jaar af met een knal in de modewereld. Volgend jaar hervat ze haar gesprekken op 8 februari in Tacoma, Washington.

Tijdens haar tijd als first lady gold Obama voor veel modemensen als het perfecte rolmodel. Ze mixte dure met goedkopere merken en zette jonge labels en ontwerpers van diverse origine op de kaart. ‘Michelle is iemand die er echt van houdt er goed uit te zien, ze heeft een bepaalde smaak en interesse in kleding’, zei haar stiliste, de Nederlandse Meredith Koop, in een zeldzaam interview.

Heel wat modemensen zagen haar dan ook met spijt in het hart vertrekken uit het Witte Huis, want ze gaf jonge Amerikaanse ontwerpers een duwtje in de rug door hun kleren te dragen. Er verscheen ook wel eens een Belgisch kledingstuk in haar kast. Maar sinds ze geen officiële functie meer heeft, durft Michelle Obama meer te experimenteren.