Actrice poseert met borstpompen

De Amerikaanse actrice Rachel McAdams (40) werd in april voor het eerst mama. Zes maanden na haar bevalling poseerde ze voor de cover van Girls Girls Girls Magazine voor een ongewone foto, met borstpompen.
Op de foto is McAdams te zien in een outfit van Versace en juwelen van Bulgari, maar het meest opvallen zijn de borstpompen. Tijdens de fotoshoot moest McAdams afkolven, en fotografe Claire Rothstein besloot een foto te nemen. Ze deelt het beeld nu pas op sociale media, ‘om te tonen waarvoor het magazine staat’.
@ClaireRothstein magazine founder here ???? just sharing this image from my account which I think encapsulates @girls.girls.girls.magazine and what we stand for...?? “A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding. We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about who’s idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more. Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world, like breathing and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great. Besides she’s wearing Versace and @bulgariofficial diamonds and is just fucking major. Big shout out to all the girls ???? #rachelmcadams for @girls.girls.girls.magazine cover shoot ?? @clairerothstein #pleaseshare Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s ok too” . #girlsgirlsgirlsmag #girlsgirlsgirls #bringingbackthewoman #nogrungejustglamour #independentmagazine #printisnotdead #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #life #women #versace #bulgari
‘Er zijn miljoenen redenen waarom ik deze foto wilde posten’, schreef Rothstein op Instagram. ‘Uiteraard omdat Rachel McAdams er prachtig uitziet en geweldig was om mee samen te werken. Maar weet ook dat deze shoot een half jaar na haar bevalling plaatsvond. Tijdens het werken moest ze moedermelk afkolven omdat ze nog steeds borstvoeding geeft aan haar zoon.’
De fotografe begrijpt niet waarom sommigen nog neerkijken op een vrouw die borstvoeding geeft. ‘Het is het meest natuurlijke dat er is, zoals ademen. Als deze foto maar één iemand kan overtuigen dat borstvoeding natuurlijk is, dan is dat fantastisch’, besluit Rothstein.