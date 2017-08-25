Foto’s van huwelijksaanzoek op bootje gaan de wereld rond

Tijdens een boottocht in Venetië werd Jimmy Sjödin, voormalig lid van het Olympisch duikteam van Zweden, onverwacht ten huwelijk gevraagd door zijn vriend. De foto’s worden nu massaal gedeeld op sociale media: ‘In deze homofobe tijden is het mooi om te zien hoe deze twee “beren” zo schattig en open zijn.’
Het was de bedoeling om zijn vriend te verrassen, dus vroeg Patrick Huber aan Serena Genovese van Flytographyom stiekem mee te reizen en foto’s te maken van het huwelijksaanzoek dat de bodybuilder deed op een bootje in Venetië. Zijn vriend en ex-duikatleet Jimmy Sjödin mocht toen het koppel vertrok niet eens weten waar de reis heenging.
‘Ik had er geen idee van dat het om een verlovingsreis ging’, zei Sjödin aan Huffington Post. ‘Ja, wij zien elkaar doodgraag, maar dat wil nog niet zeggen dat je als homokoppel ook effectief in het huwelijksbootje stapt.’
Toen Sjödin een van de foto’s op zijn instagramaccount plaatste, was het hek meteen van de dam. In geen tijd kreeg het koppel 11.000 likes en evenveel positieve reacties. Vele reacties spreken over ‘een steun voor de holebigemeenschap in deze homofobe tijden’.
E T E R N A L L O V E ?? I will kiss my sweet lil boy forever ???? #kiss #cuddle #summer #love #venice @libertytravel ?? @serena_genovese ?? credit @flytographer --- It was a complete surprise. On the Wednesday night I told my boyfriend to pack his bags because the next day I wanted to take him on a surprise trip somewhere he always wanted to go. So he packed his bag and we got in the car, and I started driving and we drove over the South Tyrol, which is the most scenic route through the Italian Alps, so I had planned everything to be the most romantic ???? We ended up in Venice. Then on the Friday, I said “We have an appointment at 10.30, so be ready and wear something…”, and my he still didn’t understand something was going on. So we get to the gondolas and there was a girl, and he thought she was just a tour guide. But she was a professional photographer and took pictures all the time.. to capture that special moment. Then at a intimate little canal I get down on one knee in the gondola and pop the question. I started crying while I asked him the question, and can’t even remember what in specific I said. But he said YES ???????? now he is my fiancé and we started planning our wedding ??