In binnen- en buitenland klinken verontwaardigde reacties op de gebeurtenissen in Barcelona. Daar reed een man met een bestelbusje tientallen mensen aan. Er vielen verschillende doden en gewonden. De Spaanse premier Mariano Rajoy heeft drie dagen van nationale rouw aangekondigd.

De premier sprak tijdens de persconferentie van een 'jihadistische aanslag'. Om de strijd tegen terreur op te drijven, kondigt de premier een antiterreurpact aan. 'De strijd tegen het terrorisme is de topprioriteit', zei de conservatieve premier, die verzekerde dat 'de Spanjaarden zullen winnen'.

De Russische president Vladimir Poetin dringt erop aan om de strijd tegen terreur wereldwijd op te drijven. Frans president Emmanuel Macron drukt zijn solidariteit met de slachtoffers uit.

De Italiaanse premier Paolo Gentiloni zendt zijn gedachten naar alle getroffen mensen.

Ook de Griekse premier Tsipras betuigt zijn solidariteit aan het Spaanse volk. 

De Amerikaanse minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Rex Tillerson zegt bereid te zijn te helpen waar nodig.

Ook 's mans president Donald Trump maakt duidelijk dat de VS al wat nodig is zal doen om Spanje bij te staan.

Voormalig president Barack Obama laat weten dat de 'Amerikanen altijd aan de zijde zullen staan van hun Spaanse vrienden'.

Europees president Donald Tusk zegt dat heel Europa aan Barcelona denkt.

Onze eigen minister van Buitenlandse Zaken veroordeelt de 'krankzinnige moorddadigheid' ook.

Het Belgisch koningshuis wenst zowel de slachtoffers als de autoriteiten heel veel sterkte. 

Ook andere Belgische ministers reageren intussen op Twitter. 'Vreselijk wat er vandaag is gebeurd', zo schrijft minister van Binnenlandse Zaken Jan Jambon (N-VA). 'We zijn in gedachten bij onze Catalaanse vrienden.'

'Mijn gedachten zijn bij de slachtoffers en hun naasten', luidt het dan weer bij minister van Economie Kris Peeters (CD&V). Voorts heeft ook Kristof Calvo (Groen), een kamerlid met Catalaanse roots, gereageerd op het incident. 'Nu ook terreur in Barcelona, beetje mijn tweede thuis. Net op de Ramblas, plek van vrolijkheid & ontmoeting. Vreselijk, zo'n blind geweld', schrijft hij. En Bart De Wever (N-VA) zegt 'nu treft de gruwel Barcelona, zusterstad van "A" en "hart en hoofd van Catalonië". Verschrikkelijke beelden die op het netvlies branden.'

Verhofstadt heeft het ook over 'vreselijk nieuws'.

Op de Twitter-acount van voetbalploeg FC Barcelona klinkt het dat alle kracht en respect uitgaat naar de slachtoffers, hun families en de burgers van Barcelona.