In binnen- en buitenland klinken verontwaardigde reacties op de gebeurtenissen in Barcelona. Daar reed een man met een bestelbusje tientallen mensen aan. Er vielen verschillende doden en gewonden. De Spaanse premier Mariano Rajoy heeft drie dagen van nationale rouw aangekondigd.

De premier sprak tijdens de persconferentie van een 'jihadistische aanslag'. Om de strijd tegen terreur op te drijven, kondigt de premier een antiterreurpact aan. 'De strijd tegen het terrorisme is de topprioriteit', zei de conservatieve premier, die verzekerde dat 'de Spanjaarden zullen winnen'.

De Russische president Vladimir Poetin dringt erop aan om de strijd tegen terreur wereldwijd op te drijven. Frans president Emmanuel Macron drukt zijn solidariteit met de slachtoffers uit.

Toutes mes pensées et la solidarité de la France pour les victimes de la tragique attaque à #Barcelone. Nous restons unis et déterminés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 17, 2017

De Italiaanse premier Paolo Gentiloni zendt zijn gedachten naar alle getroffen mensen.

#Barcellona splendida e amica è sotto attacco Italia vicina alle autorità locali e spagnole. Pensieri rivolti alle persone colpite — Paolo Gentiloni (@PaoloGentiloni) August 17, 2017

Ook de Griekse premier Tsipras betuigt zijn solidariteit aan het Spaanse volk.

In these difficult moments all our thoughts and our solidarity are with the spanish people. #Barcelona (1/2) — Alexis Tsipras (@tsipras_eu) 17 augustus 2017

De Amerikaanse minister van Buitenlandse Zaken Rex Tillerson zegt bereid te zijn te helpen waar nodig.

Sec. Tillerson: We offer condolences to the loss of life & the injuries that have occurred to so many innocent people yet again. #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/RKcE5MCqNB — Department of State (@StateDept) August 17, 2017

Ook 's mans president Donald Trump maakt duidelijk dat de VS al wat nodig is zal doen om Spanje bij te staan.

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 17 augustus 2017

Voormalig president Barack Obama laat weten dat de 'Amerikanen altijd aan de zijde zullen staan van hun Spaanse vrienden'.

Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) 17 augustus 2017

Europees president Donald Tusk zegt dat heel Europa aan Barcelona denkt.

Toda Europa está con #Barcelona. Nuestros pensamientos están con las víctimas y los afectados por este cobarde atentado. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) August 17, 2017

Onze eigen minister van Buitenlandse Zaken veroordeelt de 'krankzinnige moorddadigheid' ook.

De krankzinnige terroristische moorddadigheid slaat toe in #Barcelona. Wij zijn solidair en denken aan de slachtoffers en hun naasten. — didier reynders (@dreynders) 17 augustus 2017

Het Belgisch koningshuis wenst zowel de slachtoffers als de autoriteiten heel veel sterkte.

Our thoughts are with the victims of #Barcelona & their families. We wish them and the Spanish authorities strength & resilience! @CasaReal — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) 17 augustus 2017

Ook andere Belgische ministers reageren intussen op Twitter. 'Vreselijk wat er vandaag is gebeurd', zo schrijft minister van Binnenlandse Zaken Jan Jambon (N-VA). 'We zijn in gedachten bij onze Catalaanse vrienden.'

'Mijn gedachten zijn bij de slachtoffers en hun naasten', luidt het dan weer bij minister van Economie Kris Peeters (CD&V). Voorts heeft ook Kristof Calvo (Groen), een kamerlid met Catalaanse roots, gereageerd op het incident. 'Nu ook terreur in Barcelona, beetje mijn tweede thuis. Net op de Ramblas, plek van vrolijkheid & ontmoeting. Vreselijk, zo'n blind geweld', schrijft hij. En Bart De Wever (N-VA) zegt 'nu treft de gruwel Barcelona, zusterstad van "A" en "hart en hoofd van Catalonië". Verschrikkelijke beelden die op het netvlies branden.'

Verhofstadt heeft het ook over 'vreselijk nieuws'.

Terrible news from #Barcelona. Thoughts with all those affected. We stand with you. — Guy Verhofstadt (@GuyVerhofstadt) August 17, 2017

Op de Twitter-acount van voetbalploeg FC Barcelona klinkt het dat alle kracht en respect uitgaat naar de slachtoffers, hun families en de burgers van Barcelona.