Zomerhacks: eten en drinken

A fun way to brighten up and flavor your water this summer! ?? #Repost @melissasproduce with @repostapp. ··· It's easier than you think to add flavor to your #Summer! Just add some fresh mint, berries, or citrus to your ice cube tray, like @foodydiy! ?????????? -- #foodhack #berries #flavor #melissasprodcue

A post shared by Produce for Kids ?? (@produceforkids) on May 31, 2015 at 6:33am PDT